Jets agree to sign D.J. Reed

One of the top defensive backs available is moving from the West Coast to the East Coast.

According to multiple reports, cornerback D.J. Reed is signing with the Jets on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Reed spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks, starting 14 games in 2021. He recorded 78 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions last season.

Reed was a 49ers fifth-round pick back in 2018 and spent his first two seasons with the franchise. That gives him familiarity with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was then San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.

Reed was No. 49 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents in 2022.

In 55 career games with 24 starts, Reed has four interceptions and 19 passes defensed.