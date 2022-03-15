Jets re-signing Nathan Shepherd

Getty Images

The Jets are re-signing defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Shepherd, 28, is the first of former General Manager Mike Maccagnan’s draft choices to get a second contract from the team, Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports.

Shepherd had a career-high 28 tackles with the Jets in 2021. He also totaled eight quarterback hits in 17 games, including one start.

Shepherd saw action on 495 defensive snaps and 138 on special teams.

The Jets made him a third-round choice in 2018, and Shepherd has 71 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in his career.

The Jets re-signed Shepherd not long after losing defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi to the Jaguars in free agency.