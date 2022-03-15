Kirk Cousins was “confident” he was going to remain with Vikings

Getty Images

With Kirk Cousins scheduled to enter the final year of his contract with a fully guaranteed salary of $35 million and a cap number of $45 million, the quarterback’s future appeared in doubt. The uncertainty prompted multiple teams to reach out to the Vikings about a possible trade.

Cousins, though, was certain he would return to Minnesota in 2022, and he hoped for longer.

He said on KFAN Radio that if he was a “betting man” he would have bet he would remain with the Vikings.

“I was very confident that I was going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Cousins ended up signing a one-year extension through the 2023 season, and it includes a no-trade clause.

“It was a positive back and forth over a few days,” Cousins said on KFAN. “(General Manager) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) was outstanding. Was really strong communicating to me. Was up front.”