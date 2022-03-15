Kirk Cousins was “confident” he was going to remain with Vikings

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

With Kirk Cousins scheduled to enter the final year of his contract with a fully guaranteed salary of $35 million and a cap number of $45 million, the quarterback’s future appeared in doubt. The uncertainty prompted multiple teams to reach out to the Vikings about a possible trade.

Cousins, though, was certain he would return to Minnesota in 2022, and he hoped for longer.

He said on KFAN Radio that if he was a “betting man” he would have bet he would remain with the Vikings.

“I was very confident that I was going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Cousins ended up signing a one-year extension through the 2023 season, and it includes a no-trade clause.

“It was a positive back and forth over a few days,” Cousins said on KFAN. “(General Manager) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) was outstanding. Was really strong communicating to me. Was up front.”

7 responses to “Kirk Cousins was “confident” he was going to remain with Vikings

  1. “Kwesi was outstanding” of course he was, he gave you everything you dream of. More fully guaranteed years, with a no trade clause, so he gets to do this again next year.

  2. Of course you’re confident, Kirk. The Wilfs seek stability, which means mediocrity, which means you.

  3. Confident because his contract was 100% guaranteed. Kwesi was out negotiated on his first task and kicked the can down the road. We could be .500 with Gardner Minshew, and a much better D. Big mistake.

  4. I like Kirk as a person and he has good qualities as a player. He took a big step forward in terms of making plays when tied or behind in the fourth quarter/OT last season. He had rarely done that before in his career but did it multiple times last year. He was still very bad when getting pressured and he was unable to get first downs when needed to hold a late lead. He had to deal with a bad defense and poor offensive coaching.

    That said, I don’t want him on my team for the next two years. The Vikings’ roster is not in a place where Cousins can get them to where they want to go. This was the perfect time to trade him, get some draft assets and cap space, and start using those assets to build for 2023. That’s right, you would have had to take a step back in 2022 (probably). Your new quarterback wouldn’t have been as good as Kirk. The Wilfs need to learn that you have to take one step back to take two steps forward. It seems they meddled in this decision because they’re afraid to go 5-12, even if it gives you a chance to build a long-term winner after that.

    Now we’re stuck with a quarterback that can’t elevate his team and make up for deficiencies on the roster. The roster can’t be rebuilt quickly because there’s no cap space. He’s a .500 quarterback unless everything else is perfect around him and why should you pay a quarterback that much if everything else is perfect? Any quarterback should be able to succeed in that situation.

    I say the best the Vikings will do with Kirk Cousins on the team is a divisional round playoff loss, which is the best it’s been so far. Explain why it should get any better than that.

  5. Cousins had the Vikings in the lead of in at least 13 of their 17 games. So please explain how its his fault that the defense was in the bottom of the league while the offense was in top 10?

