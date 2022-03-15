Report: Laremy Tunsil will remain with Texans on restructured deal

Getty Images

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s future with the Texans appeared in doubt before Tuesday. But the team restructured his contract and plan to keep him, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The Texans converted his $17.85 million salary into a $16.815 million bonus with $1.035 million as his new salary. His salary cap figure drops from $26.1 million in 2022 to $17.7 million.

His 2023 salary of $18.5 million is unchanged.

Interested teams had inquired with the Texans about the availability of Tunsil, according to Wilson. but he’s likely worth more to the Texans than they would get in return.

The Texans gave up too much for Tunsil in a trade with the Dolphins before the 2019 season as they attempted to go all in to win a Super Bowl. They traded for Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick in exchange for two first-rounders (2020 and 2021) and a 2021 second-round pick as well as special-teamer Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julién Davenport.

Tunsil, the 13th overall choice in 2016, played only five games last season before undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. The prognosis given by former coach David Culley was four weeks, but Tunsil did not return.

That first prompted questions about Tunsil’s standing with the Texans, but it was cleared up with Tuesday’s restructure.