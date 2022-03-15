Lions re-sign Kalif Raymond

Getty Images

After a solid first season in Detroit, Kalif Raymond will stick around.

Raymond has re-signed with the Lions, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old Raymond signed with the Lions last year after previously spending time with the Broncos, Giants, Jets and Titans. Detroit gave him his first significant playing time at wide receiver and he had a career-high 48 catches for 576 yards and four touchdowns. Raymond had previously been primarily a return man, and he continued to help out there, with a career-high 236 punt return yards.

With Raymond’s return, the returns of Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cepuhs, and the addition of DJ Chark, the Lions like their receiving corps.