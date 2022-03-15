Lions re-signing Charles Harris

Getty Images

The Lions have successfully retained one of their key free agents.

According to multiple reports, edge rusher Charles Harris is re-signing with Detroit on a two-year, $14 million deal.

Harris initially signed with the Lions last March after spending three years with the Dolphins and a season with the Falcons.

In 2021, Harris led Detroit with 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits, also adding a pair of forced fumbles in 17 games. It was easily Harris’ best season, as he’d recorded a total of 6.5 sacks from 2017-2020.

In 71 games with 23 starts, Harris has 14.0 sacks, four passes defensed, 23 tackles for loss, and 44 QB hits in his career.