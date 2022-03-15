Marcus Davenport restructures deal as Saints create cap space

Getty Images

Add defensive end Marcus Davenport to the list of Saints players who are restructuring their contracts ahead of the start of the new league year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Davenport has converted more than $8 million of his $9.553 million base salary for the 2022 season into a signing bonus. The move opens up over $6.8 million in cap space for this year.

Davenport is playing on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and has several void years on the deal in order to spread out the cap hit. That would be dead money if he left next year and that may make an extension a likelier development in New Orleans.

The Saints have also reworked the contracts of wide receiver Michael Thomas, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, guard Andrus Peat, and cornerback Marcus Lattimore recently.

Davenport had 39 tackles and a career-high nine sacks during the 2021 season.