Marquis Haynes re-signs with Panthers

The Panthers re-signed safety Sean Chandler on Tuesday morning and they announced another deal to hold onto a member of their 2021 roster later in the day.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes will stick around on a two-year deal. The team did not announce any other terms of the deal.

Haynes was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and he’s been a rotational piece on the defensive line throughout his time with the team. He played in every game last season and ended the year with 20 tackles and three sacks.

The Panthers could have more use for Haynes as a pass rusher in 2022. Haason Reddick is set to sign with the Eagles, which leaves a void on the edge that the Panthers have yet to fill with an outside acquisition at this point.