Morgan Moses agrees to three-year deal with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports. Moses will receive a three-year, $15 million deal.

Moses is the 82nd-ranked player on PFT’s top-100 free agents.

The Ravens needed to steady the right tackle position after trading Orlando Brown last year and now with Alejandro Villanueva retiring. Ronnie Stanley has appeared in only seven games the past two years.

Moses, 31, started 16 games for the Jets last season and appeared in all 17.

He has played every game the past seven seasons, and last season marked the first time in those seven seasons he missed a start. Moses didn’t start and played only 17 snaps in the season opener against the Panthers.

Moses spent his first seven seasons with Washington.