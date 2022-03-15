NFL Top 100 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson highest-ranked player to avoid the tag

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2022 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, released players, and players who have received the franchise tag. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may also be added and all 100 players initially on the list will still be listed after any additions.

1. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (The Packers used the franchise tag on March 8.)

2. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (Agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers on March 14.)

3. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (The Chiefs used the franchise tag on March 7.)

4. Saints tackle Terron Armstead

5. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on March 8.)

6. Rams edge rusher Von Miller

7. Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones

8. Bengals safety Jessie Bates (The Bengals used the franchise tag on March 7.)

9. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (Agreed to three-year, $45 million deal with the Bucs on March 14.)

10. Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

11. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson

12. Saints safety Marcus Williams (Agreed to five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens on March 15.)

13. Commanders guard Brandon Scherff (Agreed to sign with the Jaguars on March 14.)

14. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

15. Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (He agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with the Bucs on March 13.)

16. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (The Dolphins used the franchise tag on March 8.)

17. Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah (Agreed to a four-year, $65 million deal with the Dolphins on March 14.)

18. Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore

19. Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory (Agreed to a contract with the Broncos on March 15.)

20. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

21. Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

22. Seahawks tackle Duane Brown

23. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham

24. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (The Cowboys used the franchise tag on March 8.)

25. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (Agreed to one-year deal with the Dolphins on March 14.)

26. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks

27. Former Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith

28. Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick (Agreed to three-year deal with the Eagles on March 14.)

29. Chiefs edge rusher Melvin Ingram

30. Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (Agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with the Packers on March 14.)

31. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward

32. Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky (Agreed to two-year deal with the Steelers on March 14.)

33. Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota

34. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (Agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Cowboys on March 13.)

35. Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell

36. Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on March 8.)

37. 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson (Agreed to three-year deal with the Jets on March 14.)

38. Bears guard James Daniels (Agreed to three-year deal with the Steelers on March 15.)

39. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

40. Former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

41. Former Titans guard Rodger Saffold (Signed with the Bills on March 14.)

42. Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes

43. Rams tackle Joe Noteboom (Agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Rams on March 14.)

44. 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (Agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos on March 14.)

45. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (Agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Seahawks on March 14.)

46. Rams cornerback Darious Williams

47. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

48. Jets safety Marcus Maye

49. Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed

50. Titans center Ben Jones (Signed a two-year deal with the Titans on March 14.)

51. Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (Agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers on March 14.)

52. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson

53. Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (Agreed to sign with the Jaguars on March 14.)

54. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston

55. Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark (Agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions on March 15.)

56. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (Agreed to three-year deal with the Jaguars on March 14.)

57. Giants tight end Evan Engram (Agreed to a one-year deal with the Jaguars on March 14.)

58. Rams guard Austin Corbett (Agreed to terms with the Panthers on March 14.)

59. Former Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack

60. Cowboys guard Connor Williams (Agreed to two-year, $14 million deal with the Dolphins on March 15.)

61. Patriots tackle Trent Brown

62. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas

63. Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson

64. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (Agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million deal with Cardinals on March 13.)

65. Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan

66. Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (Agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals on March 14.)

67. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

68. Cardinals running back James Conner (Agreed to a three-year deal with the Cardinals on March 14.)

69. Colts tackle Eric Fisher

70. Browns tight end David Njoku (The Browns used the franchise tag on March 7.)

71. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett

72. Former Browns center JC Tretter

73. Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell

74. Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower

75. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Reed (Re-signed with the Bengals on March 14.)

76. Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead

77. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

78. Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson

79. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

80. Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (Agreed to three-year deal with the Jaguars on March 14.)

81. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny

82. Jets tackle Morgan Moses

83. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson

84. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (Agreed to two-year deal with the Broncos on March 15.)

85. Rams center Brian Allen (Re-signed with the Rams on March 14.)

86. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

87. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon

88. Texans safety Justin Reid (Agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs on March 14.)

89. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse

90. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr

91. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson

92. Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (Agreed to three-year deal with Chargers on March 14.)

93. Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett

94. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins on March 14.)

95. Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

96. Lions edge rusher Charles Harris

97. Bengals tackle Riley Reiff

98. Chargers linebacker Kyzir White

99. Patriots safety Devin McCourty (Agreed to one-year, $9 million deal with Patriots on March 13.)

100. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

101. Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens

102. 49ers edge rusher Arden Key

103. Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu

104. Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford

  3. If there was an “Agent’s Wing” in the Pro Football HOF, Jadaveon Clowney’s agent would go in on the first ballot.

  4. Jackson has done a great job, but he’s not on the level of Ramsey or Jaire Alexander or the true shutdown corners. He’s a great ballhawk (like Trevon Diggs) and gets a ton of picks, but QBs aren’t afraid of him the way they are the true shutdown guys.

  5. If J.C. Jackson is the #1 free agent then this a a very poor year free agent agents..

  7. I think a lot of teams want Trubisky and there might be a bidding war.Some team like the Browns may say he’s competition but the contract might tell a different story.I believe he has as much ceiling,if not more,than Josh Allen and was hurt by bad coaching in Chicago.The question is if Trubisky has some mental scar tissue from Chicago.If he does and can’t shake it off then I’m all wrong on him.

  9. JC Jackson and Xavien Howard are going to be a scary pairing. Rumor has it Jackson wants to reunite with Josh Boyer.

    Not sure Belichek thought that one through. He just made life very difficult on Mac Jones, who already got swept by Miami.

    The Dolphins cap room is going to grow quite a bit once we start trimming the fat. We have a lot more in cap room than us being reported.

  12. oscarxray says:
    March 11, 2022 at 9:11 am
    I think a lot of teams want Trubisky and there might be a bidding war.Some team like the Browns may say he’s competition but the contract might tell a different story.I believe he has as much ceiling,if not more,than Josh Allen and was hurt by bad coaching in Chicago.The question is if Trubisky has some mental scar tissue from Chicago.If he does and can’t shake it off then I’m all wrong on him.

    I think Trubisky deserves a new chance too, but higher ceiling than Allen …… hmmm …… no

  13. The league year starts on March 16th.
    There are players under contract that will be salary cap casualties that will shock you.
    Teams well over the cap will have to make some unpopular business decisions to cut $$$$ to get inside the cap. There will be some very good players come available in the next week.

  14. People comparing JC Jackson to trevon Diggs dont know what they’re talking about. Diggs gets his picks by high risk gambles that result in him getting lots of picks but also burnt a lot. Jackson does not gamble, he has fantastic ball skills and that’s how he gets his picks. They’re not remotely comparable in play styles.

    Which of these CB coverage statlines would Qbs fear more? —-
    52% comp 907 yds 8.8 yds/tgt 55 rat 11 int —
    49% comp 658 yds 6.2 yds/tgt 46 rat 8 int —-
    59% comp 624 yds 6.4 yds/tgt 71 rat 4 int —-
    52% comp 614 yds 6.6 yds/tgt 73 rat 5 ing —-

    That’s Diggs, Jackson, Ramsey, then Howard. I won’t even bother showing Jaire alexanders stats when he didnt even play last year and has never had more than 2 int in a season. JC Jackson may not be at a true shutdown CB level but Jackson and Diggs were easily the only two top CB in the league this past year and with Jacksons superior stats without the gamblimg style JC is easily #1 for me.

  15. Mitchell has a higher ceiling than some but that list doesn’t include Josh Allen. C’mon now.. seriously?

  18. Very interesting phenomenon. During the season, Patriots fans say nary a single negative word about one of their players. The moment one of those players DARES to opt to leave the “vaunted” team via free agency, you read nothing but negative comment after negative comment about him.

  19. JC Jackson is a very good corner…. By far best on open market… Bill is letting him test his value with other teams so that his ego gets kept in check without setting or believing in an overinflated self worth….. yes it’s POSSIBLE some team will overpay for his services but if not & the Pats can come to terms on a 4-5 year deal with him they will & if not, I guess it just wasn’t meant to be….
    FA will be very interesting this year, especially come the beginning of the league year here next week when many teams over the cap have to make some hard decisions & look towards their teams wants vs needs…
    Go Pats!!!

  21. I’ve heard reports that Chandler Jones wants to come home to WNY. Born in Rochester, went to Syracuse…

  22. A reminder that Jackson was an UDFA that Belichick signed, coached up, played and developed into a player that now heads up this year’s URFA class.

    That means he got four productive years on a rookie contract and, after considering the cost to keep Jackson too high, will get a 3rd conditional pick for him next year.

    So much for the naysayers that believe Bill is overrated as a coach and an ineffective GM.

  23. Hitchens belongs on no list for players that teams want. Complains about fans and won’t tackle at the line of scrimmage. He is good at tackling after giving up 7-10 yards.

  24. I still don’t understand why you put players who have been franchise tagged as free agents?! They have been tagged and are not free to sign with another team. They can be traded or become free agents later, but they certainly aren’t free now.

