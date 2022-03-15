Packers announce Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

As far as Aaron Rodgers‘ new contract goes, one could say things are officially official.

The Packers announced that the club has signed Rodgers to an extension on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement in the team’s release. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”

With the new deal, Rodgers’ cap number falls from $46.66 million to $28 million to give the Packers some significant flexibility under the cap.

Rodgers is set to earn $150 million over the next three seasons, which is effectively $123.53 million in “new money.”

12 responses to “Packers announce Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension

  2. at that type of compensation…..no excuses…no coach issues…no “not enough weapons”….
    anything other than a SB win is money poorly spent

  3. I will be so glad when Rodgers retires so the never ending news cycle about this diva ends.

  5. I know, I know, three years from now Green Bay will be going back to the 70s and 80s and never have any success again. Right Viking fans?

  7. Turns out the beautiful mystery was figuring out how to get filthy rich and cripple the Packers once he’s gone…

  8. And they did not need to offer a huge amount of unpurchased stock to do so.

    Well played gutey, well played

  9. The guy is back to back MVP on the 13 time NFL Champion Green Bay Packers. Of course a deal will get done and of course it wont be cheap. Go Pack Go. Job well done Gutey and front office team!

  10. If you’re tired of reading about Rodgers, why read the posted articles about him and then take time to write a comment? Makes no sense.

  11. So weird 🤔……it was almost a year ago when the mantra began, and grew into an almost hysterical cackle, that Aaron Rodgers would never play for the Packers again.
    And it turns out everybody was wrong. AGAIN. 🤣

  12. Welcome to Cap Hell, Green Bay!! This leaves the door WIDE open for Minnesota for the next several years!!! While the Packers have invested all of their money in an aging diva and are now unable to sign anyone to support him, the vikings are sitting with the most talented roster (on BOTH sides of the ball) in the division, with a brand new coaching staff ready to lead them to the promised land!!! SKOLLLLLL!!!!

