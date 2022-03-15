Packers giving Allen Lazard second-round RFA tender

Getty Images

Now that Aaron Rodgers has officially signed his new contract with the Packers, the team is moving to solidify the quarterback’s weapons for 2022.

According to multiple reports, Green Bay is tendering restricted free agent receiver Allen Lazard at the second-round level.

If Lazard plays on the tender in the upcoming season, he’ll make $3.986 million. If any team wants to sign Lazard to an offer sheet, it would owe Green Bay a second-round pick if the Packers decline to match it.

Lazard was second on the Packers with 513 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 40 receptions in 2021.

In four seasons since joining the Packers off the Jaguars practice squad, he has 109 receptions for 1,448 yards with 14 TDs.