Packers may need to change their way of doing business to get Davante Adams signed

March 15, 2022
The Packers rarely use the franchise tag. When they do, it becomes very difficult to turn the one-year guaranteed salary into a long-term deal.

It’s difficult because the Packers don’t guarantee money beyond the first year of a veteran contract, for all players except the quarterback. This will greatly complicate any efforts to turn the franchise tender applied to receiver Davante Adams into a long-term deal.

The Adams franchise tag guarantees him $20.145 million this season, if/when he accepts it. The two sides have until July 15 to reach agreement on a multi-year deal.

The usual approach to turning a franchise tender into a long-term deal entails guaranteeing the current-year tag and the tag for the next year, at a 20-percent raise. That’s $44.319 million, fully-guaranteed at signing. At a bare minimum.

Indeed, Adams can choose to play under the tag this year and next year; if that happens, he’d make $44.319 million. So unless the Packers will offer at least that much guaranteed now, there’s no reason to sign a long-term deal.

Adams reportedly has told the Packers he won’t play under the franchise tag. The Le'Veon Bell approach entails plenty of risk, especially with more than $20 million at play. Regardless, unless the Packers will put $44.319 million on the table now, there’s no reason for Adams to do a long-term deal.

This week, the Packers signed linebackers Preston Smith and De'Vondre Campbell to new deals. Neither has guaranteed money beyond this season. The Packers won’t be inclined to do that for Adams, either. If they won’t, the only approach is to go year-to-year under the tag.

6 responses to "Packers may need to change their way of doing business to get Davante Adams signed

  1. It awesome how obsessed everyone is with the legendary Green Bay Packers. 13 time world champions of the NFL. Go Pack Go.

    Davante will be fine. If he goes, he goes. He is 30 years old so if Green Bay invests in him, they still have a quality player. If ties are cut in the near future, the green Bay did get his best years.

    Win – win.

  2. … or not. If Aaron was worth several #1 picks on the trade market, with Rodgers under contract, and a receiver-rich draft coming up, what’s the NFL’s top receiver worth?

  3. Yeah, if the Packers want to stick with the no guaranteed beyond the first year, all they would have to do is make it a five year deal with $40M signing bonus and and have a first year salary of $4.319M. That reaches that $44.319 number referenced above, doesn’t guarantee money beyond year one, and yields a cap number of $12.319M for 2022, which frees up $7.8M of cap money this year.

  4. The Packers sure do like sticking it to their veteran players. Maybe that’s why they can’t sign any good free agents and everyone hates playing there.

  5. This way of doing business helps to ensure they are 1-and-done in the playoffs each and every year.

