Panthers agree to terms with D’Onta Foreman

The Panthers have agreed to terms with running back D'Onta Foreman, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Foreman, 25, will join his fifth team since the Texans made him a third-round choice in 2017. He spent the first half of last season spending his Sundays watching games from his couch.

Foreman got himself a free agent contract Tuesday for what he did with the Titans in replacing Derrick Henry late last season.

In nine regular-season games, Foreman ran for 566 yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries and caught nine passes for 123 yards. He added four carries for 66 yards in the playoff loss to the Bengals.

Foreman had only 107 carries for 421 yards and two touchdowns in his career before last season and nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.