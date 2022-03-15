Patriots re-sign James White

Getty Images

The Patriots are bringing back one of their key offensive weapons.

According to multiple reports, New England has re-signed running back James White.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the new deal for two years and $5 million and includes $500,000 guaranteed.

White suffered a hip injury early in the 2021 season and ended up playing only three games. He recorded 94 yards on 12 catches along with 38 yards on 10 carries with a TD.

In 14 games in 2020, White had 49 receptions for 375 yards with a touchdown along with 121 yards rushing on 35 carries with two TDs.

Since the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, he’s tallied 381 receptions for 3,278 yards with 25 TDs, plus 319 carries for 1,278 yards with 11 scores.

White’s won a pair of Super Bowls with New England, including his terrific performance in the Patriots’ comeback to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.