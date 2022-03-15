Patriots trading Chase Winovich to Browns for Mack Wilson

Getty Images

As the negotiating window for free agents continues on Tuesday, two teams have also agreed to swap defensive players.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots will send defensive lineman Chase Winovich to the Browns in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson.

The trade cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The deal swaps two players who may be a better scheme fit for their new teams.

After Winovich recorded 5.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons with New England, he didn’t have any in 2021. In 13 games with no starts, Winovich played only 10.5 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. He was inactive for the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

Wilson appeared in 14 games with six starts for the Browns in 2021, but was on the field for just 17 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He recorded 42 total tackles.

Both Winovich and Wilson are entering the last year of their rookie contracts. Winovich was a third-round pick and Wilson was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft.