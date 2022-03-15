Raiders tendering Dallin Leavitt at original round level

Getty Images

Safety Dallin Leavitt has been a fixture on special teams for the Raiders the last three seasons and the team would like to have him continue in that role during the 2022 season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are tendering Leavitt as a restricted free agent. It’s an original round tender for Leavitt, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent. That means there would be no draft pick compensation if he signs with another team, but the Raiders will have a chance to match if that happens.

Leavitt will make $2.433 million under the terms of the tender.

Leavitt played 16 games in the regular season last year and saw a career-high 249 defensive snaps in addition to his special teams role. He finished the year with 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries.