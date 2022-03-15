Rams give Matt Gay original-round tender

Getty Images

The Rams are giving kicker Matt Gay an original-round tender, a source tells PFT. The tender is worth $2.54 million, the lowest tender level for a restricted free agent.

Gay entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Buccaneers in 2019. He lasted only one season in Tampa, going 27-of-35 on field goals and 43-of-48 on extra points.

He joined the Rams in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Gay was 32-of-34 on his field goal attempts last season and made 48-of-49 PATs.

In his career, Gay is 73-of-85 on his field goal attempts and 107-of-113 on extra points.