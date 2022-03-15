Randy Gregory will re-sign with the Cowboys

Getty Images

The week began with uncertainty about whether the Cowboys would retain defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence for the 2022 season.

It is expected to end with both players still in the fold. Lawrence reached agreement on a new deal with the team on Monday and Tuesday brings multiple reports that Gregory is re-signing with the Cowboys ahead of free agency.

Reports indicate that it is a five-year, $70 million deal for Gregory that includes $28 million in guaranteed money.

Gregory, who is No. 19 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, played in 12 regular season games and one playoff game for the Cowboys last season. He finished the year with 19 tackles, six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. The 2015 second-round pick has served multiple lengthy suspensions since entering the league and has 16.5 career sacks.