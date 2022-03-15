Randy Gregory’s agent gives their version of decision to ditch Cowboys for Broncos

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT
Randy Gregory and his agent, Peter Schaffer, weren’t going to get into a back and forth with the Cowboys over Gregory’s decision to not sign with Dallas but to instead jump to Denver. But since the Cowboys are complaining to reporters about what transpired, Schaffer has decided to tell Gregory’s story.

Schaffer told PFT by phone on Tuesday evening that he had negotiated an agreement between Gregory and the Broncos, and that it was basically done on Monday night. Then, the Cowboys got heavily involved.

Per Schaffer, owner and G.M. Jerry Jones got Gregory on the phone to make the pitch. The Cowboys increased their offer to match Denver’s. As Schaffer tells it, the Cowboys told Gregory, “‘We love you, we will support you. This is the best place for you. We know who you are.'”

Gregory then decided not to sign with the Broncos, and to stay with the Cowboys. But next came the actual contract from the Cowboys. Schaffer said he was surprised to find language wiping out all guarantees in the event of any fine imposed by the NFL.

“No other teams have that language in their contracts,” Schaffer told PFT. “No other teams. Never in 30 years have I seen that language.”

Teams usually void guarantees in the event of a suspension. The Cowboys void guarantees in the event of a fine.

Schaffer said that the move bothered Gregory. The Cowboys had fallen behind in the negotiations, and then Jerry got personally involved. He cited the personal relationship, the familiarity.

When the Cowboys added the clause wiping out guarantees in the event of a fine, Schaffer asked them about it. Per Schaffer, the Cowboys said they use it for every contract. However, Schaffer later learned that they didn’t put that language in the Dak Prescott deal.

Schaffer said he then gave the Cowboys an opportunity to remove the language. They didn’t.

Adam Prasifka, the Cowboys’ cap specialist and contract negotiator, explained to Schaffer that the clause was included because Stephen Jones had previously told Schaffer that any contract offered to Gregory would contain standard forfeiture language. Schaffer tells PFT that none of the proposals mentioned that language, and that Stephen Jones previously declined to engage in negotiations with Schaffer, instead directing Schaffer to deal with Prasifka.

At the end of it all, Gregory was upset. Given his history of issues under the substance-abuse policy, Gregory thought the Cowboys were trying to pull a fast one by potentially setting him up for a wiping out of guarantees in the event of a mere fine.

Ultimately, the Cowboys had a chance to remove the language. They didn’t. The Broncos didn’t insist on similar language, and Gregory will sign with the Broncos after 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  1. Gregory can now go down to the corner store buy some weed and do a bong hit!! He can probably now get a superbowl ring along with it too

  2. I don’t blame Gregory. Devil is in the details. Denver gave a better offer and he took it.

  3. Never, ever thought there was anything sleazy or skin-crawling about Jerry & his progeny. Nope, not anytime ever.

  4. I cant blame the Cowboys given his history. Can’t blame Gregory for leaving. We’ll see who was right in a few years.

  6. Smart move by the Cowboys dude has Always been a Part time player. Says a lot about Randy Not trusting In Himself!

  7. tee bone says:
    March 15, 2022 at 8:25 pm
    Gregory can now go down to the corner store buy some weed and do a bong hit!! He can probably now get a superbowl ring along with it too
    ——
    He doesn’t smoke out of bongs he smokes blunts

  8. So on the bright side Jerry saves a bunch of money so he can pay his love child
    off. That way she won’t be dragging him though the mud using the media to do it.

  9. If you are that worried about a guy’s personal issues that you want to void his contract because of a fine then he is probably not the guy you want to invest 70 million in. Move on. Get another edge rusher or lb and move Micah all over the place. Gregory had flashes but nothing worthy of this contract anyway.

  10. Don’t blame either side, but this time I can’t say I fault the cowboys. However, this is a big hurt on that d line. If they don’t do something Parsons will be doubled like that playoff game, and he doesn’t handle them well. If you don’t buy that, go watch every game that he was doubled, it’s only a few, and he was a no show. He will handle it better with time and experience but it might hurt this year.

  11. And Jerrah doesn’t even have Rich Dalrymple’s shoulder to cry on anymore.

  12. Any fine? So he would lose all his guaranteed money for hitting the QB a little too high one game? I don’t blame him for balking.

  13. Gregory is diagnosed bipolar disorder. Everything’s okay if he stays on his meds. Everything goes haywire if he goes off his meds (see: Antonio Brown.)

    If he goes off his meds, which is not uncommon with under 35 bipolar, he’ll end up getting fined for behavior or testing and forfeit money under the Dallas contract. Some people manage disorders like bipolar and the commonly co-occurring depression/anxiety with CBD products. He could get fined for this even under the reduced marijuana policy.

    Understanding this, you make an exception if the player has demonstrated some stability over time.

  15. Hypothetical situation. Gregory tears his ACL in week 1. He gets a flag for hit to the QB’s helmet in that game. That week, he gets a fine from the commish for hit to helmet. The Cowboys could be off the hook…

  16. He (or more likely his son) tried to sneak in a prenup without telling Gregory, and then tried to lay on the smarmy “we understand you and this is the best place for you” line. I don’t blame Gregory a bit. Reminds me of Shercon the Tiger in the Jungle Book. “Trussstt in me….”

    Run Randy, Run away as fast as you can.

