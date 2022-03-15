Report: Broncos re-signing Josey Jewell

Getty Images

It doesn’t look like linebacker Josey Jewell will be leaving Denver this offseason.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Jewell has agreed to a new deal with the Broncos ahead of Wednesday’s start to the new league year. Given what went down with Randy Gregory on Tuesday, the team will likely wait until the ink is dry on the contract before making any formal announcement.

It is a two-year deal worth $11 million with a chance to go up to $12 million.

Jewell joined the Broncos as a 2018 fourth-round pick and he took over as a full-time starter during the 2020 season. He remained in that role last year, but saw his season come to an end after two games because of a pectoral injury.

Assuming there aren’t any late changes of heart, Jewell will get a chance to make a bigger impact on defense for the Broncos in 2022.