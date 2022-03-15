Report: Browns could trade Baker Mayfield even if they don’t get Deshaun Watson

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 03 Browns at Steelers
The Browns completed their meeting with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

If the Browns can work out a trade for Watson, with the quarterback agreeing to waive his no-trade clause, then Cleveland will work on a trade of Baker Mayfield. The Texans do not want Mayfield as part of any deal, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Texans are expected to go with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback next season as they continue their rebuild.

Mayfield likely wouldn’t have the Texans as his top choice anyway.

The obvious question, though, is: What happens to Mayfield if the Browns don’t get Watson?

The Browns still could trade Mayfield even if they don’t get Watson, according to Cabot.

“The visit with Watson seems like a dealbreaker, and Mayfield and the Browns could be headed for a divorce regardless if Watson lands here or not,” Cabot writes.

Mayfield is under contract for 2022 at his fifth-year option of $18.86 million.

With more teams in need of a starting quarterback than there are starting quarterbacks, the Browns likely could get a nice return for Mayfield.

22 responses to “Report: Browns could trade Baker Mayfield even if they don’t get Deshaun Watson

  1. y paying Mayfield $19 mil next year to play. If they don’t have a starter, they’re not going to see him as the answer.

  2. Could you imagine the Texans not wanting him as part of the return? How embarrassing…
    Should have drafted josh allen Cleveland

  3. Mayfield to the Raiders. McDaniels did alot of work on Baker before the Browns took him #1 in the draft and the rumors around Carr this could make sense.

  5. There’s a dark rain cloud following Baker around like that dust cloud that used to follow around Pigpen in Peanuts.
    He’s probably on permanent “burn” right now.

  8. Wentz blows too but Washington traded two third round picks for him – Browns would take that for Mayfield.

  9. Cleveland is so dysfunctional. How do you walk away from a QB you selected #1 overall in the draft after only 4 seasons? The Browns is the Browns.

  11. get the feeling the Browns will have to pay some team to take # 6 .. he has very little value..

  12. Should Cleveland squire Watson, I see a three team deal involving the Colts. Perhaps Mayfield will be the game manager the Colts desire.

  13. leave it up to the browns to screw this up royally. The number of starters we have had since returning could staff every team in the league and even provide a backup or two, we have a guy who had one bad year after taking us to the playoffs and now the team is all in on a sex abuser, and publically flaunting their distain for Mayfield. There is no way this ends positively for the browns. We either get a sex abuser, (who by the way only had one good year and hasnt wont a playoff game) or we dont and have to stick with mayfield for a year who is going to be royally POed, and will probably have a great year, only to walk at the end of his rookie contract because of the disrespect this team has show him. What a joke of an organization.

  14. Ouch! I assumed the Texans would love to have native TX boy Baker. I really hope the Browns can pull off this trade for Watson. Would be instant AFC contenders. Any draft picks they’d have to give up would be late picks. Just hope they dont have to throw in Denzel Ward, as I’ve heard mentioned on a few tweets.

  15. If I’m Houston and I’m trading him to Cleveland they are losing their high picks PLUS one of their TEs, Hunt and Greedy Williams

  16. 11-5 and a playoff win over the arch-rival. Moral of the story? Don’t play hurt.

    I am a Browns fan and I want Mayfield under center.

  17. It’s hilarious how everyone said OBJ was the problem in Cleveland. Baker stinks.

  20. Mayfield could make a few more Mil doing a real estate ad. You know, planting the ‘For Sale’ sign in front of ‘his’ house.

    Be even funnier if he did a showing with a few FA QB’s and/or potential draft picks.

  21. OBJ leaving divided the locker room. Jarvis kept quiet , played hurt, but sided with OBJ.
    OBJ jettisoned
    Jarvis jettisoned
    ….and now Baker will be jettisoned. You CAN’T have a divided locker room

