Report: Browns could trade Baker Mayfield even if they don’t get Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The Browns completed their meeting with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

If the Browns can work out a trade for Watson, with the quarterback agreeing to waive his no-trade clause, then Cleveland will work on a trade of Baker Mayfield. The Texans do not want Mayfield as part of any deal, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Texans are expected to go with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback next season as they continue their rebuild.

Mayfield likely wouldn’t have the Texans as his top choice anyway.

The obvious question, though, is: What happens to Mayfield if the Browns don’t get Watson?

The Browns still could trade Mayfield even if they don’t get Watson, according to Cabot.

“The visit with Watson seems like a dealbreaker, and Mayfield and the Browns could be headed for a divorce regardless if Watson lands here or not,” Cabot writes.

Mayfield is under contract for 2022 at his fifth-year option of $18.86 million.

With more teams in need of a starting quarterback than there are starting quarterbacks, the Browns likely could get a nice return for Mayfield.