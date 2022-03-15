Report: Cowboys doing due diligence on Von Miller after losing Randy Gregory

Getty Images

The Cowboys are one of nine teams that have yet to complete a deal with an outside free agent. Their focus was on retaining their own free agents, and DeMarcus Lawrence, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz, Jake McQuaide and Malik Hooker were retained with a renegotiated deal, the franchise tag or an extension.

They thought they were keeping Randy Gregory, too, but he had a change of heart after agreeing to terms. So suddenly, the Cowboys need another pass rusher to go with Lawrence.

Could the Cowboys look outside the organization to fill that need?

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports the Cowboys have interest in Von Miller.

“Doing due diligence,” Slater’s source told her.

Miller, who is a free agent, grew up in a suburb near Dallas and has a home not far from the team facility. He grew up a Cowboys fans and implored Jerry Jones to trade up to get him in 2011 when he went second overall to the Broncos.

Miller, though, likely will want more — and can command more — than the deal Gregory received from the Broncos that the Cowboys were willing to pay. How high are the Cowboys willing to go?

Miller is more accomplished than Gregory with a Hall of Fame resume, but he turns 33 later this month and has had some injuries that have kept him from playing a full season since 2018. Miller has missed a total of 19 games the past three seasons.

The Cowboys have not committed big money to a big-name outside free agent since they signed cornerback Brandon Carr to a five-year, $50.1 million contract on the first day of free agency in 2012.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the 2021 defensive rookie of the year, lobbied for Miller and Bobby Wagner on social media. DeMarcus Ware, who played for the Broncos and with Miller after the Cowboys cut him in the 2014 offseason, also campaigned for Miller to join the Cowboys.

“Moves around the NFL: Russell Wilson going to Denver; Randy Gregory going to Denver,” Ware said on Instagram. “There’s a missing spot in Dallas now. I just talked to Von Miller. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Von Miller. Sounds good to me!”

Miller commented on the video with an “eyes” emoji.