Reports: Patriots trading Shaq Mason to Bucs

Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers and guard Shaq Mason is set to be back with Brady.

Mason and Brady were teammates with the Buccaneers before Brady left for Tampa and there are multiple reports Tuesday that Mason is heading to the Buccaneers in a trade. No trade can become official until the new league year opens on Wednesday and a fifth-round pick is expected to be the compensation.

Mason was a 2015 fourth-round pick and he’s spent all but the very start of his professional career as a member of the starting lineup in New England. He has 98 regular season starts and 13 in the postseason. The playoff starts include three Super Bowl appearances and Mason has a pair of rings from his time blocking for Brady with the Patriots.

The move comes after Ali Marpet‘s retirement and Alex Cappa‘s agreement on a deal with the Bengals, so Mason will likely be in line for a starting spot in Tampa.