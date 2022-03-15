Reports: Randy Gregory spurns Cowboys for Broncos

Getty Images

Moments after the Cowboys announced that they would re-sign Randy Gregory comes news that they won’t.

Now there are multiple reports that Gregory has spurned the Cowboys and decided to accept a contract offer with the Broncos.

The financial terms of the contract are reportedly the same: A five-year, $70 million deal that includes $28 million in guaranteed money. But Gregory apparently decided he would take that contract with the Cowboys, and then changed his mind and took the same contract with the Broncos.

That’s highly unusual; the Cowboys put the signing of Gregory on their official Twitter account, and Gregory’s agent told the Dallas Morning News that Gregory was staying in Dallas. Usually by the time that happens, the deal is done.

But nothing is official until a contract is signed, and Gregory apparently had a change of heart and decided to go with an offer from the Broncos instead. Gregory can’t sign that offer until tomorrow afternoon, and it’s possible he could change his mind again. But for now, Gregory appears headed to Denver.