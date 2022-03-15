Russell Gage agrees to sign with Buccaneers

Getty Images

Russell Gage is going from one NFC South team to the division’s frontrunner.

According to several reports, the receiver has agreed to sign with the Buccaneers.

A sixth-round pick back in 2018, Gage emerged as one of the Falcons’ better receivers in the last two years. He had 72 catches for 786 yards with four touchdowns in 2020. He then put up 66 receptions for 770 yards with four TDs in 14 games in 2021.

In all, Gage has 193 receptions for 2,065 yards with nine touchdowns over four seasons.

Gage gives quarterback Tom Brady another weapon after he came out of retirement. With Chris Godwin coming off a torn ACL, Gage should be an important part of the team’s offense, particularly at the beginning of the season.