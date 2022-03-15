Ryan Jensen: Tom Brady is a great recruiter, but I would’ve returned to Bucs without him

Getty Images

News broke that the Buccaneers had re-signed center Ryan Jensen just hours after Tom Brady ended his retirement. But Jensen says one didn’t cause the other.

In fact, Jensen says he had already decided he was going to re-sign with the Bucs, rather than test free agency, before Brady called him to tell him he was coming back.

Still, Jensen did say he thinks Brady’s presence may help the Bucs sign or retain other free agents.

“Tom may be the best recruiter of all time,” Jensen said.

That recruiting could help with other players, but for Jensen, Tampa is where he wants to be regardless. Snapping the ball to Brady is just a nice bonus.