Saints add Sterling Moore, Bob Bicknell to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Saints announced a handful of additions to head coach Dennis Allen’s staff on Tuesday.

The team has hired senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell, strength coach Matt Clapp, and defensive assistant Sterling Moore.

Bicknell has spent most of the last two decades as an NFL assistant. He was most recently the Bengals wide receivers coach from 2018 to 2020 and has also worked for the 49ers, Eagles, Bills, and Chiefs.

Moore was a defensive intern in 2021 and this job is his first full-time coaching position. Moore played for the Patriots, Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Saints over a seven-year career that ended in 2017.

Clapp was an assistant strength coach at the University of Alabama the last two seasons.