Salary forfeiture language in Cowboys’ deal prompted Randy Gregory to opt for Denver

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys
Getty Images

Randy Gregory agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Cowboys that included $28 million in guaranteed money. The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday.

At some point after that, things went sideways.

That much is fact.

The details that explain the reason Gregory changed his mind — agreeing to the same deal with the Broncos — apparently is a source of discord.

Gregory’s camp, via Ed Werder of ESPN, balked on salary forfeiture language they learned was in the deal after the defensive end agreed. The Broncos did not request the clause.

“Voiding a guarantee because a guy gets fined is not in any contract with any other team in the league,” Werder quotes a source as saying.

The Cowboys’ side, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, is the clause is standard language in every contract they execute aside from quarterback Dak Prescott. It gives the club the right to void or withhold guaranteed or bonus money if player is fined by NFL, but the Cowboys have never invoked the clause, which, they say, was in Gregory’s previous contract.

Whatever the case, Gregory had a change of heart, and the Cowboys now are in search of a pass rusher to replace him.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Salary forfeiture language in Cowboys’ deal prompted Randy Gregory to opt for Denver

  1. Good. He wasn’t a game changer at DE anyway.

    How many sacks again in 7 years?

  2. I don’t blame him one bit. If that’s standard language for the team, the team needs to consider changing it.

  3. Lemme see if I have this right:

    I get hit with some bogus “taunting” penalty because I celebrate a big play made by a teammate.

    The league reviews my actions and decides to fine me the next day.

    That allows Jerry withhold some of my guarantee or bonus money.

    I’m thinking, “You say Hello, and I say Good-bye.”

  4. I mean, recreational cannabis is available in Denver, so it sounds like he’ll be a good fit.

  5. The clause is obviously there because he’s an addict. Now he’s going to a state where his drug of choice is legal. I’m sure this will go well.

  6. Let’s see….a man who really has very derisory struggles not smoking pot living in Americas 2nd most pot friendly city, and NOT having a drug clause in a 70 million dollar contract?? I wish him well, but you are giving a pyro matches and has and telling him “behave, now don’t be lighting up!”

  7. richndc says:
    March 15, 2022 at 7:06 pm
    Let’s see….a man who really has very derisory struggles not smoking pot living in Americas 2nd most pot friendly city
    ***Doesn’t derisory mean inadequate or small? So he have a small struggle?

  8. This is probably a good thing for the cowboys. Dude is ok,but not a game changer. That was way to much money for a guy like that, with that history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.