Steelers tender Dwayne Haskins with $2.54 million offer

The Steelers are signing Mitchell Trubisky and keeping Mason Rudolph, but that doesn’t mean they’re moving on from Dwayne Haskins.

The Steelers have tendered Haskins, a restricted free agent, with an offer of $2.54 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means Haskins has the opportunity to sign that contract and make $2.54 million with the Steelers this season, or shop his services to another team. The Steelers would be able to match any offer Haskins gets.

Realistically, it’s unlikely that Haskins will get much interest from the rest of the league. As a first-round pick in Washington, Haskins crashed and burned, and after the Steelers signed him he never played.