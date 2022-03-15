Texans agree to sign Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 31 Rams at Texans
Getty Images

The Texans are adding an edge rusher off of the Super Bowl champions.

According to multiple reports, Houston has agreed to sign Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on a one-year deal.

A Rams fifth-round pick in 2018, Okoronkwo missed his rookie season due to a foot injury. But he appeared in 33 games over the last three seasons, recording a total of 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

In six postseason games over the last two years, Okoronkwo also recorded a one pass defensed and three QB hits.