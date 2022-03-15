Texans are expected to sign M.J. Stewart

Getty Images

Justin Reid agreed to a contract with the Chiefs on Monday and the Texans have agreed to terms with a player who can help replace him in their secondary.

According to multiple reports, the team has reached agreement on a contract with M.J. Stewart. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the deal is for one year and $3 million.

Stewart was a Buccaneers second-round pick in 2018 and he went to the Browns as a waiver claim in 2020. He had 47 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games for Cleveland last season.

The Texans re-signed safety Terrence Brooks on Monday and they have Eric Murray, Jonathan Owens, and Grayland Arnold on the roster as well.