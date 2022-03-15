Texans re-signing Maliek Collins

Getty Images

The Texans are keeping one of their defensive free agents.

Houston is signing defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year deal worth $17 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Collins signed a one-year contract with the Texans last March and recorded 29 total tackles with 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and seven QB hits for Houston. He started 15 games, playing 55 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

Collins started his career as a Cowboys third-round pick in 2016, spending his first four seasons with the franchise. He also spent a season playing for the Raiders in 2020.

He has 17.0 sacks with 29 tackles for loss and 48 QB hits in 88 career games with 81 starts.