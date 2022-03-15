Titans set to bring in A.J. Moore

Getty Images

The Titans have brought in a piece for their secondary who is also likely to play significant special teams snaps.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee has agreed to sign safety A.J. Moore to a one-year deal.

Moore appeared in 12 games for the Texans last year, playing 58 percent of the club’s special teams snaps, totaling nine tackles and a forced fumble. He also played 44 defensive snaps.

Moore came into the league with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 and went to the Texans when Houston claimed him off waivers at the start of the regular season.

The safety played 47 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps in 2020 when he started five games.