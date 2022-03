Getty Images

Veteran inside linebacker Jordan Hicks is heading to Minnesota.

Hicks and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Hicks was a 2015 third-round pick of the Eagles and spent four years in Philadelphia. He then spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals.

Hicks started all 49 games for the Cardinals over the last three seasons and should step right into a starting role for the Vikings as well.