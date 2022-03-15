Vikings will release Michael Pierce

Getty Images

For Michael Pierce‘s first year in Minnesota, he opted out due to the pandemic. In his second year, he started eight of 17 games.

There will be no third season.

Pierce has declined to take a pay cut and, per multiple reports, the Vikings will release him. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the move will clear $6.235 million in cap space.

The Vikings reportedly tried to trade Pierce, who spent his first four seasons with the Ravens. Until he’s officially released, he could still be traded. He has a base salary of $7.9 million for 2022.

On Monday, the Vikings agreed to terms with Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on a three-year, $19.5 million deal. The Vikings are in the process of reworking their defense from a base 4-3 to a base 3-4, an alignment the Vikings haven’t used in a long, long time.