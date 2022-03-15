Westgate SuperBook calls for investigation of inside information regarding Tom Brady unretirement

Getty Images

It’s easy for the NFL to take action against a player who foolishly uses his phone to bet on football. It’s far from easy for the NFL to properly police the potential misuse of inside information related to pro football.

As explained by Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay believes that significant bets placed on the Buccaneers last week arose from inside information that Brady would be unretiring. And Kornegay wants the NFL to look into it.

A sharp bettor placed a large bet on Thursday for the Buccaneers to win the NFC at 30-1 and the Super Bowl at 60-1. After the Tampa Bay odds to win the Super Bowl were dropped to 25-1, the same bettor bet on the Bucs again.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind that they knew he was coming back when they placed those wagers on Thursday,” Kornegay said. “And these were not casual bettors. They would be categorized as educated bettors. It wasn’t a guy with a Tom Brady jersey at the counter. It was a player that we would describe as sharp. With that type of play and the announcement we heard [Sunday] that he was unretiring, there was information that was shared prior to his official announcement.

“There is no doubt in my mind that information leaked sometime in the middle of last week. This is concerning. I don’t think I’ve ever said the NFL really needs to investigate something. But this is something they need to look into and how it got out, because there are many books that took some sizable wagers in the middle of last week.”

Per Dewey, the South Point sports book had a similar experience on Thursday, with someone placed “big money” on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl at 50-1, at 30-1, and at 25-1.

The NFL issued a “no comment” to the Review-Journal, but this isn’t something can be ignored. The proper handling of inside information is one of the many chapters of Playmakers. For the first time, a major sports book is openly accusing someone of securing and acting on the unreported news that Brady is coming back.

If only the poor bastard who paid more than $518,000 for the football that was supposedly the last touchdown pass of Brady’s career had had access to that information.