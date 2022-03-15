Zach Ertz: I wanted to stay with Arizona for the chance to win another Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Cardinals got a three-year, $31.7 million deal done with tight end Zach Ertz before the start of free agency.

Ertz, who came over from Philadelphia via a midseason trade, was a key piece for Arizona’s offense after Maxx Williams went down with a season-ending injury. And now the veteran tight end is set to continue catching passes from quarterback Kyler Murray.

As a veteran tight end, Ertz may have had a solid market had he actually hit free agency. But he said on Monday that he felt like he’d found a good thing in Arizona and didn’t need to go looking for something else.

“The thing why I wanted to be here was a chance to win another Super Bowl,” Ertz said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “That was the number one priority to me, was finding a way to stay here with his organization because I love coming to work every day, I love the guys on this team, I love the vets on this team and I’m excited about the future, honestly.

“For me, I wanted to be there. They made it known that I was a priority from the moment the season ended. And to be in a place that respects you for not only what you do on the field but off the field as well, the way you approach the game, for me is invaluable You can’t put a price on that. I wanted to be here. Yeah, there could have been situations that could have been different, but I don’t think any of them would have been better than this.”

In 11 games with the Cardinals, Ertz caught 56 passes for 574 yards with three touchdowns in 2021.