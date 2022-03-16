49ers restructure contracts of George Kittle, Arik Armstead for cap space

Getty Images

The 49ers have taken care of some important football business before the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, San Francisco has created $18.756 million in cap space for 2022 by restructuring the contracts of tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

One of the league’s top tight ends, Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension back in August of 2020. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 71 passes for 910 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games.

A first-round pick in 2015, Armstead is entering the third season of a five-year, $85 million contract he signed with the Niners in 2020. Armstead, who hasn’t missed a game since 2017, recorded 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in 2021.

The 49ers will also gain significant cap space once they work out a trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is currently set to count $27 million against the cap.