Bears are expected to sign Nicholas Morrow

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow has reportedly agreed to terms with a new team.

According to multiple reports, Morrow will sign with the Bears once the new league year is underway on Wednesday. Full terms of the deal have not been revealed.

Morrow made the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played in every game during his first three seasons in the league. He added 14 more appearances in 2020, but missed all of last season with a foot injury.

Morrow had 254 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Raiders.

The Bears are also set to add defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to their defense once free agency is officially underway. They have released defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and are set to trade linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chargers in other moves.