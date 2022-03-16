Bears cut Danny Trevathan

Getty Images

The Bears finally have made the anticipated official, cutting Danny Trevathan on Wednesday.

The team announced the move.

Trevathan, 31, signed with the Bears in 2016 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos. He appeared in 67 games with 62 starts in six years in Chicago.

Trevathan totaled 459 tackles, seven sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 21 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his time with the Bears.

Trevathan played only five games last year, making 19 tackles before going on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

The Broncos selected Trevathan in the sixth round in 2012.

Trevathan joins Eddie Goldman, Khalil Mack and Tarik Cohen as star players sent on their way as new General Manager Ryan Poles reconstructs the roster.