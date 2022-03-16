Bengals re-signing S Michael Thomas

Getty Images

The Bengals are holding onto one of their top special teams players.

According to multiple reports, veteran safety Michael Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal to remain in Cincinnati. No other terms have been disclosed.

Thomas joined the Bengals ahead of last season and appeared in eight regular season games after signing in November and all four of their postseason victories. He only played 91 total defensive snaps, but was a staple on special teams and ended the year with 21 total tackles.

The Bengals have also applied the franchise tag to safety Jessie Bates and re-signed cornerback Jalen Davis this month, so they’re keeping multiple pieces of their secondary in place after winning the AFC title.

Wide receiver Mike Thomas became a free agent on Wednesday, however, so the team is down to one player with a derivation of that name for the time being.