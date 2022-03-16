Bilal Nichols to sign with Raiders

Getty Images

Former Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols will be heading to Las Vegas.

Nichols and the Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal that includes $9 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old Nichols was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Bears and has spent his entire career in Chicago. Last year he played in all 17 games, with 15 starts, and was on the field for 64 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps, the most of any Bears defensive lineman. He also played 18 percent of special teams snaps.

New Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels have said they think they have a roster they can win with right away, but they are looking to upgrade at some positions, and the defensive line is one of them. Nichols should help.