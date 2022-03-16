Bills gain cap space by restructuring Micah Hyde’s deal

Getty Images

The Bills have freed up a bit more cap space ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s start to the new league year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured the contract of safety Micah Hyde. The Bills converted $5.68 million of his 2022 compensation into a signing bonus, which cleared $4.544 million in cap space.

Hyde signed a two-year extension last year and is under contract through the 2023 season.

The Bills have signed guard Rodger Saffold and they are expected to sign defensive tackle Tim Settle and running back J.D. McKissic once players are allowed to officially agree to new deals on Wednesday. Their contract maneuvers with Hyde may signal that they have eyes on other moves.