Broncos signing Tom Compton to one-year deal

Getty Images

Now that the Broncos officially have Russell Wilson, they are trying to protect him. The team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Tom Compton on Wednesday, Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Compton, 32, spent the past two seasons in San Francisco. He played all 17 games last season, making seven starts.

Washington made Compton a sixth-round choice in 2012, and he has appeared in 123 games with 44 starts with Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, the Jets and San Francisco.

Compton is the second offensive lineman the 49ers have lost in free agency. Laken Tomlinson signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets.