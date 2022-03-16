Broncos tendering Malik Reed at original round level

Getty Images

Assuming Randy Gregory doesn’t change his mind again, the Broncos are set to add a pass rusher early in the new league year.

They’ll also be trying to hold onto one of their own. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that they are tendering restricted free agent Malik Reed at the original round level.

Reed joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019, so there won’t be any draft pick compensation if another team signs him away from Denver. The Broncos will have a chance to match, however, and Reed will make $2.433 million if he plays out the year under the terms of the tender.

Reed has started 34 games over his three seasons in Denver. He has 123 tackles, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.