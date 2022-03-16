Browns set to release Austin Hooper

Getty Images

Another tight end is set to hit the open market.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns are set to release Austin Hooper. Fowler reports the club will do so with a post-June 1 designation, which will spread out the dead cap hit Cleveland takes to future years.

The Browns will gain $9.5 million in cap space as of June 2 but will have $3.75 million in dead cap for the next three seasons.

Hooper signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Browns in March 2020. His production did not match his two Pro Bowl seasons in Atlanta on his rookie contract, however. Despite starting 16 games, Hooper caught 38 passes for 345 yards with three touchdowns in 2021.

The Browns used the franchise tag on fellow tight end David Njoku earlier this month, which made it more likely that Cleveland could move on from Hooper. Njoku caught 36 passes for 475 yards with four TDs last season.

Hooper, 27, has 298 career catches for 3,024 yards with 23 touchdowns.