Browns signing Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant

Getty Images

The Browns are adding a Pro Bowler to their special teams.

Jakeem Grant, who was chosen to the Pro Bowl as a return man with the Bears last year, is signing a three-year deal with the Browns, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Punt returns were an area where the Browns struggled last season, with their primary punt returner Demetric Felton averaging just 7.1 yards per return. Grant averaged 13.9 yards per return for the Bears last year after arriving in a trade with the Dolphins in Week Five.

Grant also plays some wide receiver, with 100 catches for 1,140 yards in his career.