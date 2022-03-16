Buccaneers restructure Shaq Barrett’s contract

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have created some more cap space ahead of the start of the new league year.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the team has restructured the contract of edge rusher Shaq Barrett. The full details of the move are not known, but Barrett likely converted a portion of his 2022 compensation to a signing bonus in order to spread the cap hit out over future seasons.

Barrett signed a four-year, $68.5 million contract with the team last year and was set to have a base salary of $16 million for the 2022 season. He had 10 sacks last season and has 37.5 over three seasons in Tampa.

The Bucs have reached agreement with wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman while also securing the returns of center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis this week. They’ve also agreed to trade for guard Shaq Mason and received word that a certain quarterback will be back with the team after announcing his retirement earlier in the offseason.