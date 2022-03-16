Cardinals re-signing Maxx Williams

Getty Images

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was off to a solid start in the 2021 season before tearing his ACL in Week Five.

Now he’ll get the chance to replicate it in 2022.

Per NFL Media, Williams is headed back to the Cardinals on a one-year deal.

Williams caught 16 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown in 2021. He had a seven-reception, 94-yard game in Arizona’s victory over Minnesota. And then he caught five passes for 66 yards with a touchdown in the Cardinals’ victory over the Rams.

Williams started his career with the Ravens as a second-round pick in the 2015 draft. He has 102 catches for 994 yards with six touchdowns in 72 games with 44 starts.

The Cardinals have also re-signed tight end Zach Ertz, giving quarterback Kyler Murray a pair of sizable options on offense.